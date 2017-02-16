Roundup: No Presidential Bracket This Year; Senator Kid Rock?; Love Actually Sequel

Kellyanne Conway says she was offered the press secretary job on election night … Julian Edelman thinks highly of Jimmy Garoppolo … Mark Gottfried in trouble at NC State .. War on drugs in Philippines … Nov. 8 started with a dead man on the floor of the Russian Consulate … Ashton Kutcher blew a kiss to John McCain …Caleb Swanigan has worked himself into dominance … 20 Kate Upton GIFs … All-in for a Katy Perry-Britney Spears feud … High school student gives roses to every girl in school … Kid Rock mulling Senate run … Asamoah Gyan has “unethical hair” … Love Actually sequel coming … NFL reportedly rescinded Chad Kelly’s combine invite … Woman arrested in death of Kim Jung Un’s half-brother … Jerry Bruckheimer, Sports Illustrated team up for unscripted series … Giant catapult being used to lob pot into the United States … LSU’s Arden Key stepping away for personal reasons … Alexandra Daddario.

Part two of Peter King’s sit-down with Tom Brady from deep in the Montana wilderness. [MMQB]

Want to feel old? Read this piece on the four-decade run of Metallica. [The Ringer]

I’m a bit skeptical that Steve Bannon is “furious” with Breitbart. [Axios]

Florida was a great longshot to win the NCAA Tournament. An even longer shot now with John Egnunu out for the year. [ESPN]

Donald Trump will not fill out an bracket. [WaPo]

Octopus v. Crab is a good one.

I don’t have an answer here. No one does.