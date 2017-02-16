Tiger Woods' Agent Says Doctors Told Woods, "Just stay horizontal"

Speaking ahead of the Genesis Open, Tiger Woods’ agent Marc Steinberg said the reason Woods withdrew not only from the tournament but the press conference as well is because his doctors advised he, “just stay horizontal.”

“He flew out here and got to see one of his doctors,” Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, said Wednesday. “Based on the work they did the last couple of days, they advised he just stay horizontal. It’s best to listen to the doctors. The ultimate goal is to get out and play.”

If this is true, which coming from an agent it may or may not be but Steinberg has been pretty good with his releases, it sounds as if we’ve gone right back to bedridden Tiger.

Steinberg continued:

“The hope was the spasms would calm down, and they haven’t.”

The comeback is looking pretty bleak right now. If Woods is unable to sit up for an extended period of time, like required for a press conference, how the hell is he going to manage walking, bending over to pick up a ball, and swinging a golf club for 72 holes?

This is starting to become a bit more depressing as each day and tiny bit of news comes out regarding Woods’ health.

It seems like Woods will have to decide what is more important for him in life, attempting to play the sport he once dominated at a high level again or retire and maybe save himself from further injury to his back.

[HT Golf Channel]