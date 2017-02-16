VIDEO: Ben McLemore Tried to Trip James Michael McAdoo

Ben McLemore is in his 4th season in Sacramento. He’s only averaging 6.6 points a game, but he scored 39 total points over two games last week so he’s apparently playing the best basketball of his career – which isn’t saying much. On Wednesday he scored 9 points in a blowout loss to the Warriors. Early in the 4th quarter, while jogging back on defense, McLemore appeared to try and trip James Michael McAdoo on his way to the basket.

Based on McAdoo’s landing, it looks like McLemore at least caught his feet a little bit. This looked just as intentional as any of Grayon Allen or Draymond Green’s involuntary basketball motions.