NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: DeMarcus Cousins Definitely Did NOT Travel Here

usatsi_9878752_153192880_lowres

VIDEO: DeMarcus Cousins Definitely Did NOT Travel Here

NBA

VIDEO: DeMarcus Cousins Definitely Did NOT Travel Here

DeMarcus Cousins made a floater against Warriors after taking at least five steps and jumping up into the air without shooting. According to the rules of basketball, this is perfectly legal and resulted in two points for the Kings. Pretty unstoppable move. It’s quite surprising that more players don’t employ it.

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home