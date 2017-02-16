VIDEO: DeMarcus Cousins Definitely Did NOT Travel Here

DeMarcus Cousins made a floater against Warriors after taking at least five steps and jumping up into the air without shooting. According to the rules of basketball, this is perfectly legal and resulted in two points for the Kings. Pretty unstoppable move. It’s quite surprising that more players don’t employ it.
