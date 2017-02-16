MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Kris Bryant's Pitch Recognition Skills Superior to His Facial Recognition Skills

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Kris Bryant #17 and Addison Russell #27 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Greg Maddux “pranked” Kris Bryant in the interest of raising Red Bull awareness. The Hall of Fame pitcher’s disguise was pretty shoddy and the entire plot of this trickery is full of more plot holes than a The Magic School Bus book. None of this kept the video from going viral.

Cubs fans should be happy that Bryant’s ability to read pitches is keener than his ability to read faces or recognize voices. I wish I were naive to think he was actually surprised by the big reveal but a lifetime of internet truthing leaves a man pretty jaded.

