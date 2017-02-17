25 Best NBA Players Under 25

1. Anthony Davis, 6-foot-11, New Orleans Pelicans

Turns 24 next month. Quietly in his 5th season. Putting up 27.7 ppg, shooting 30 percent on 3-pointers.

2. Kyrie Irving, 6-foot-2, Cleveland Cavaliers

Turns 25 in a month. Still ascending. Averaging 24.4 ppg while shooting 46/38/90.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 6-foot-11, Milwaukee Bucks

Only 22. Averaging 23.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 5.5 apg. Once the 3-point shot improves (27 percent) …

4. Kristaps Porzingis, 7-foot-3, New York Knicks

Only 21, in his 2nd season, and rapidly ascending. Averaging 18.3 ppg, 38% on 3-pointers.

5. Karl Anthony-Towns, 7-foot, Minnesota Timberwolves

At 21 years old, averaging 23.7 ppg, 11.8 rpg. Shooting 33-percent on 3-pointers.

6. Joel Embiid, 7-foot, Philadelphia 76ers

Turns 23 next month, but probably needs an asterisk because he was drafted in 2014, but is a rookie due to injuries: 20.2 ppg, 36-percent on 3-pointers.

7. Andrew Wiggins, 6-foot-8, Minnesota Timberwolves

Turns 22 this month, and putting up All-NBA caliber stats: 23.2 ppg while shooting 46/35.

8. Bradley Beal, 6-foot-3, Washington Wizards

Turns 24 this summer, and having a monster season in his 5th year: 22.2 ppg. Still bickering with teammate John Wall, though.

9. Nikola Jokic, 6-foot-10, Denver Nuggets

Turns 22 this weekend, and is emerging as a force of nature: 16.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 4.3 apg and hitting 36 percent of his 3-pointers.

10. Devin Booker, 6-foot-6, Phoenix Suns

Best player in the NBA not yet of the legal drinking age (turns 21 in October): 21.1 ppg, 36 percent on 3-pointers.

11. Andre Drummond, 6-foot-11, Detroit Pistons

The 23-year old is a throwback center: 14.6 ppg, 13.8 rpg, but being held back by 43 percent shooting from the foul line.

12. Zach LaVine, 6-foot-5, Minnesota Timberwolves

Turns 22 next month, and his season is over (ACL), but what a 47 games it was: 18.9 ppg, 38 percent on 3-pointers.

13. Rudy Gobert, 7-foot-1, Utah Jazz

Turns 25 this summer. Perhaps the best player in the NBA. The Stifle Tower is up to 12.9 ppg and is 5th in rebounds (12.6) and 1st in blocks (2.4).

14. Myles Turner, 6-foot-11, Indiana Pacers

Turns 21 next month, and already emerging as Paul George’s Robin: 15.6 ppg, 2.1 blocks per game, and hitting 36-percent of 3-pointers.

15. Jabari Parker, 6-foot-8, Milwaukee Bucks

The good news: Turns 22 next month, already averaging 20.1 ppg. The bad news: Tore his ACL again.

16. Steven Adams, 7-foot, Oklahoma City Thunder

At 23, he’s having the season many expected after blowing up during the playoffs last year: 12.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg.

17. Enes Kanter, 6-foot-11, Oklahoma City Thunder

Turns 25 in May, and might win 6th man of the year. Averaging 14.4 ppg.

17. Julius Randle, 6-foot-9, LA Lakers

At 22, progressing nicely on the young Lakers – 12.9 ppg.

18. Dennis Schroder, 6-foot-2, Atlanta Hawks

Only 23, he’s proven he’s clearly ready to be a big-time NBA point guard: 17.5 ppg, 6.3 apg.

19. Otto Porter, 6-fot-8, Washington Wizards

Turns 24 in June, averaging 14.6 ppg and shooting a blistering 46 percent on 3-pointers.

20. Harrison Barnes, 6-foot-8, Dallas Mavericks

Turns 25 in May and is averaging 20.1 ppg. Hasn’t had issues going from 4th option in Golden State to 1st in Dallas.

21. Tobias Harris, 6-foot-9, Detroit Pistons

Turns 25 in July. On his 3rd team in six seasons. Averaging 16.3 ppg.

22. D’Angelo Russell, 6-foot-5, LA Lakers

Turns 21 next week. Still adjusting to the NBA, but his assists are up (4.7) and scoring, too (14.2). Must improve 34 percent 3-point shooting.

23. Victor Oladipo, 6-foot-4, Oklahoma City Thunder

Turns 25 in May. Scoring 16.1 ppg, which is down from two years ago, but if he improves his 3-point shooting (35 percent), he’ll fly up this list.

24. Jordan Clarkson, 6-foot-5, LA Lakers

Turns 25 in June. Numbers down a bit from last year (13.7 ppg, 2.1 apg, 33-percent on 3-pointers), but the Lakers are a work in progress.

25. Aaron Gordon, 6-foot-9, Orlando Magic

Only 21, he’s averaging 11.2 ppg and working on his 3-point shot (only 29 percent).