Chris Long Responds to Criticism for Not Visiting White House with Patriots, Makes Some Valid Points

Chris Long will not be in attendance when the New England Patriots make their visit to the White House to be honored for winning Super Bowl LI. And that’s okay, just as it’s okay for any of his teammates to attend. We’ve been over this. Each player should make their own decision and be fine with it because, in the end, it’s not that big of a deal.
Long went on a brief tweetstorm showcasing some of the criticism he’s receiving for declining, along with some solid rebuttals.
The tasty dose of equal-opportunity truth telling should give both conservatives and liberals something to think about. Count me as one who finds Long’s thoughtful and even-keeled reaction very refreshing. He certainly doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for his decision, but it’s clear that he’s thought it through.
His most important realization is that, yeah, the Patriots’ visit is not a political summit but rather a photo-op. No amount of hand-wringing, moralizing or anger can change that. One could argue this is the most contentious and divisive visit ever while weighing Donald Trump’s polarizing nature and the support given by the Brady-Kraft-Belichick triumvirate. It’s still merely a glorified photo-op.
