Senior Night Tonight ! Ima Miss High School 😭💕👌🏾 had to do it for my man @ImNextRecruitin 1 time ! pic.twitter.com/x2JjrliCuC — ☁️SWAGS (@YVNGSWAG_) February 17, 2017

Here’s a spunky youngster getting a technical foul, apparently for dribbling in too fancy a manner. This, of course, seems a bit unfair. The little display isn’t really taunting. But allow me to also point out the obvious.

His moves weren’t entirely impressive, nor did they put him in a more advantageous position. He basically played good defense on himself.

All in all, a tremendous waste of everyone’s time that no one found satisfying. The perfect highlight!