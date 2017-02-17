Kyrie Irving believes the Earth is flat. yes, that’s a thing we learned on Friday. Kyrie Irving, a 24-year-old man who went to Duke and has traveled the world playing basketball, believes the Earth, the planet we live on, is flat. Here’s what the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard had to say about it:

“For what I’ve known for many years and what I’ve been taught is that the Earth is round, but if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move and the fact that — can you really think of us rotating around the sun, and all planets align, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these ‘planets’ and stuff like this.”

Wow. I mean…wow.

He continued:

“Everything that they send [to space] doesn’t come back. It doesn’t come back. There is no concrete information, except for the information that they’re giving us. They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe, and the truth is right there. You’ve just got to go searching for it. I’ve been searching for it for a while.”

So nothing “they” sent to space comes back? Uh, Kyrie? All of the living astronauts from the Apollo, Space Shuttle and International Space Station programs would like a word with you.

Seriously man, Google is your friend. No, you know what, forget Google, since who knows what’s out there under “Is the Earth Flat?” Neil deGrasse Tyson is your friend. Look him up, contact him, talk to him. Seriously.