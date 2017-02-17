Russell Westbrook Would Rather Discuss Fashion Week Than Kevin Durant

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook was asked about his former teammate, Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant. He quickly deflected.

#RussellWestbrook avoided KD/GoldenState questions by asking reporters about their fashion during #NBAAllStar Media Day 👀 pic.twitter.com/YWwh15TZG3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2017

Westbrook talked about his favorite spring and summer collections and says that there’s a lot of great things to pick from — it just depends on what you like.

It’s evident that Westbrook doesn’t like talking about Durant, considering he completely avoided the question. In another interview, he was asked about what it was like to have the Golden State Warriors in the locker room.

Russell Westbrook gets two early questions about playing with Durant again, ignores both, turning the topic to fashion pic.twitter.com/EExnlJbE25 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 17, 2017

Here’s how Westbrook responded to that question when he was interviewed earlier today:

“Man, you know what, fashion week has been great. You seen fashion week? You been paying attention to fashion week? Man, a lot of great looking things at fashion week I’m looking forward to — new collections, it’s been good.”

Westbrook didn’t just reply to questions about Durant with this answer. He also responded to a question about Anthony Davis in a similar manner and asked the journalist about Hugo Boss.

According to Fred Katz, the Oklahoma City star spoke for five minutes and answered every question with some reference to fashion week.

But Westbrook is not just all talk. He is clearly walking the walk as well. Take a look at what he wore to the portrait sessions, below.