Murray State hosted SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night. The Cougars had lost their first 13 Ohio Valley conference games. Damarcus Croaker and the Racers made sure that streak reaches 14 and hurt some feelings along the way.

See above.

Identifying the defender in print would just be cruel. Plus, he’s in the witness protection program now so you couldn’t track him down for comment even if you tried.