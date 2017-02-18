Glenn Robinson III Won the Worst Dunk Contest of All-Time

This is all you’ll hear Sunday about the NBA Dunk contest: It’s dead. It’s over. Retire the contest.

Those people are wrong, of course. Yes, Saturday night’s dunk contest was terrible. There were far more missed dunks than made ones. And the ones that Glenn Robinson III and Derrick Jones (who?) made were good, but not great. Only one Robinson dunk was an eye-popper.

It was a down year. It happens.

Hey, remember last year?

Aaron Gordon vs Zach LaVine brought back memories of Dominique vs Jordan. It was that good. If LaVine didn’t tear his ACL this month, he would have three-peated, because nobody has ever glided through the air like LaVine. Sorry, Michael.

But this year? Yeah, it stunk. That doesn’t mean the contest is dead.