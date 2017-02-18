Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, Two Ships Passing in the Night

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook continue to avoid one another. pic.twitter.com/bfeDwsRLRZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 18, 2017

Former Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook aren’t on the best terms these days after the former bolted to join the Golden State Warriors. This weekend, they are teammates again on the Western Conference All-Star Game. Close attention is being paid to each and every interaction. Like the one above where neither party seemed particularly interested in making small talk.

Now, is this a big deal? Does it prove anything? Not to me. For plenty of other drama enthusiasts out there, though, this is a telling 10-second clip. Eventually they’ll be forced to make eye contact. Then we can extrapolate great meaning from that interaction as well.