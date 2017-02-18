NBA USA Today Sports

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, Two Ships Passing in the Night

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 11: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives around Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on February 11, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

Former Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook aren’t on the best terms these days after the former bolted to join the Golden State Warriors. This weekend, they are teammates again on the Western Conference All-Star Game. Close attention is being paid to each and every interaction. Like the one above where neither party seemed particularly interested in making small talk.

Now, is this a big deal? Does it prove anything? Not to me. For plenty of other drama enthusiasts out there, though, this is a telling 10-second clip. Eventually they’ll be forced to make eye contact. Then we can extrapolate great meaning from that interaction as well.

