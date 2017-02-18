Trent Richardson Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge in Alabama

Trent Richardson was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Thursday night at an Alabama hotel. According to AL.com, police responded to a call about yelling in a hotel room that turned out to be Richardson’s. Police observed scratching and bruising on the unidentified female’s face. The couple had started arguing earlier in the night at Walmart.

Richardson, the 3rd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, hasn’t played a regular season down since 2014. Over the last couple years he’s been with the Ravens and Raiders during the preseason, but failed to make any team.