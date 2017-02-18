VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's Gorgeous Nutmeg

The initial reaction to seeing Cristiano Ronaldo’s fancy little nutmeg here is to wonder how embarrassed the defender must have felt. But upon reflection, that’s not really a major concern. Sure, Espanyol defender David Lopez would have prefered a clean takeaway but it’s not as if Ronaldo’s deft footwork led to a productive result. The international superstar gets his highlight and Lopez has the piece of mind that only a goalless charge can bring to a defender