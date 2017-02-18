Soccer USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's Gorgeous Nutmeg

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 10: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal kisses the Henri Delaunay trophy to celebrate after their 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's Gorgeous Nutmeg

Soccer

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's Gorgeous Nutmeg

The initial reaction to seeing Cristiano Ronaldo’s fancy little nutmeg here is to wonder how embarrassed the defender must have felt. But upon reflection, that’s not really a major concern. Sure, Espanyol defender David Lopez would have prefered a clean takeaway but it’s not as if Ronaldo’s deft footwork led to a productive result. The international superstar gets his highlight and Lopez has the piece of mind that only a goalless charge can bring to a defender

, , Soccer

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Soccer
Home