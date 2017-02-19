NFL USA Today Sports

WATCH: Aftermath Of Darrelle Revis Assault Incident Caught On Tape

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

WATCH: Aftermath Of Darrelle Revis Assault Incident Caught On Tape

NFL

WATCH: Aftermath Of Darrelle Revis Assault Incident Caught On Tape

Darrelle Revis turned himself in on Friday after being charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor following a fight last weekend in Pittsburgh. TMZ Sports claims to have video of the aftermath of the incident, during which a man (presumably Revis) stands over two men who are knocked out and brags about beating them up.

The video fits witness statements that Revis was allegedly asking who wanted to step up and fight him next. In the video a man screams, “Shut up before I knock your a** out next.”

The audio is very NSFW, so be warned:

Revis claims he was not the aggressor and that he only acted in self-defense. This video would does not really prove that one way or another.

, , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home