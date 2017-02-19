WATCH: Aftermath Of Darrelle Revis Assault Incident Caught On Tape

Darrelle Revis turned himself in on Friday after being charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor following a fight last weekend in Pittsburgh. TMZ Sports claims to have video of the aftermath of the incident, during which a man (presumably Revis) stands over two men who are knocked out and brags about beating them up.

The video fits witness statements that Revis was allegedly asking who wanted to step up and fight him next. In the video a man screams, “Shut up before I knock your a** out next.”

The audio is very NSFW, so be warned:

Revis claims he was not the aggressor and that he only acted in self-defense. This video would does not really prove that one way or another.