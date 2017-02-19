DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis Are Going to Be a Force in New Orleans

DeMarcus Cousins played just two minutes in the All-Star game (three points, zero technical fouls), and even though Western Conference coach Steve Kerr said it was because the Kings center said he was “beat up” – everyone with a pulse knows how this one went down:

The agent for Cousins put in a call to his player today, said trade talks are heating up and you could get traded, whatever you do, don’t get hurt.

Now we know why: Less than 90 minutes after the game, Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, a couple spare parts, a 2017 1st round pick and a future 2nd round pick. Currently, that pick is 7th in a loaded draft.

Cousins is wildly talented. But he’s just such a crazy lunatic on the court, are the 25 points and 10 rebounds a night worth the technical fouls, ejections, and embarrassments?

Those problems now belong to Alvin Genry, who has the luxury of having arguably the two best big men in the NBA on his roster. Anthony Davis just scored 52 points and was MVP of the All-Star game; now, he’ll team with another Kentucky guy in New Orleans.

The Pelicans are only 2.5 games out of the 8th spot in the West, and the Davis/Cousins tandem might be a headache for the No. 1 seeded Warriors.

New Orleans has poor guard play, and isn’t very good on the wings – for now. Let’s see if they’re done dealing.