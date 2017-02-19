Golf USA Today Sports

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Are Having Another Child

(Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

coming soon…❤️👼🏼

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Earlier this week, we received the exciting news that Derek Jeter had finally had sexual intercourse. Now, we find out that Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky had sexual intercourse for at least the second time. The couple announced on Instagram that their second baby is on the way.

