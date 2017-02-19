Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Are Having Another Child

Earlier this week, we received the exciting news that Derek Jeter had finally had sexual intercourse. Now, we find out that Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky had sexual intercourse for at least the second time. The couple announced on Instagram that their second baby is on the way.
