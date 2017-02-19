Dustin Johnson Takes Over Number One Ranking with Win at Riviera

Dustin Johnson won his 13th PGA Tour event at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club by five strokes over Thomas Pieters. The victory propelled Johnson to the No. 1 spot in the world rankings ahead of Rory McIlroy and now number two, Jason Day.

Johnson put on quite the show this week and led the field in strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained total, was third in strokes gained putting, second in strokes gained tee to green and, no surprise here, led the field in driving distance.

D.J. has now won at least one tournament every season since he turned professional in 2007 which puts him in a list of seven players that includes names the names of Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Sam Snead.

Johnson had the best season of his career last year as he won three tournaments including his his first major victory at the U.S. Open, was named the PGA Player of the Year, was the PGA Tour’s leading money winner, won the Vardon Trophy, and also the Byron Nelson Award.

Dustin Johnson: 12th player in PGA Tour history to surpass $40M in career earnings — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) February 20, 2017

DJ will become No. 1 tomorrow. This is just another reminder of Tiger's insanity. pic.twitter.com/57cNdAJ89m — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) February 19, 2017

Johnson held a seven stroke lead at one point during the final round, which would have tied a long-standing record at Riviera Country Club set by Lanny Wadkins in 1985 and tied in 1986 by Doug Tewell. Unfortunately he gave back two strokes with bogeys on the 15th and 16th hole during the final round.

Johnson and Paulina Gretzky also announced today that they have a second child on the way.

Safe to say it’s been a pretty good week for Dustin Johnson.