WATCH: Russell Westbrook Finishes Lob From Kevin Durant At All-Star Game

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant working together? Say it ain’t so! Yes, for one night, Westbrook and Durant are on the same team and it didn’t take long for them to be involved in the same play. Midway through the first quarter of the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, the two former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hooked up an a beauty of an alley-oop.

Russ to KD to Russ Oop, all looks pic.twitter.com/yCC4A7mj80 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 20, 2017

Here’s another angle:

Just like old times…👀 pic.twitter.com/bo2tt2mkkh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2017

That was nice. That said, I don’t think these two guys are going to be hanging out telling each other deep, dark secrets any time soon. Still, nice to see they can still work together on the court.

What was great, was the reaction from the Western Conference team’s bench after it:

It’s clear they are ready for the feud to end too.