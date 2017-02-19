Russell Westbrook Threw An Amazing Lob To DeAndre Jordan At The All-Star Game
Russell Westbrook Threw An Amazing Lob To DeAndre Jordan At The All-Star Game
By: Ryan Phillips | 42 minutes ago
Russell Westbrook is having a big evening so far. While his alley-oop finish from Kevin Durant will get a ton of headlines, this off-the-backboard lob for DeAndre Jordan was far more impressive.
Check it out:
The pass and the finish on this were were superb.
