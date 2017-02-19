The Kings Are Reportedly Shopping DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins might actually be on the move. On Sunday, a Woj Bomb dropped and loudly declared the Sacramento Kings had reversed course and were actually discussing a trade involving their All-Star center. Yahoo!’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Kings have engaged in talks for Cousins over the last days.

Sacramento has been engaging in trade talks on All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in recent days, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

Kings have had recent discussions with New Orleans on Cousins, sources tell @TheVertical. Sac still debating Cousins' future internally. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

This week Cousins claimed he hoped to sign an extension with the Kings and that he was “very happy” in Sacramento. Thus far the Kings have publicly claimed they had no intention of trading the 26-year-old. Cousins will become a free agent after the 2017-18 season.

Cousins’ agent claims the Kings told him they won’t be trading him:

(1 of 2) Agent Jarinn Akana tells @TheVertical: "We met w/ Vlade and ownership and they assured us and DeMarcus that he's not being traded." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

(2 of 2): Akana: "As far as we're concerned, nothing has changed." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

If he was made available, Cousins would instantly become the top player available during this year’s NBA Trade Deadline circus. He’s a three-time All-Star, has been Second Team All-NBA in each of the last two seasons and is currently averaging 27.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. While those numbers are fantastic, Cousins also comes with a significant amount of baggage.

Some suggest he’s locker room poison, doesn’t have the mentality of a winner and isn’t a guy who would sacrifice touches and stats just to win. We won’t know if that’s true until he finds himself on a winning basketball team, but Cousins has also clashed with each of his NBA coaches so far. That’s a bad sign, considering he’s in his seventh season and can’t seem to mature beyond petty disagreements.

We’ll see what happens. Cousins has the raw ability to be the centerpiece of a championship team, but his attitude may never allow that to come to fruition.