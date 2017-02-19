VIDEO: Two Players And Fan Arrested In Daniel Webster College Basketball Brawl

Two players and one fan were arrested during a melee that ensued during a basketball game between Daniel Webster College and Southern Vermont College. The video above shows the first part of the incident.

Daniel Webster College player Marquise Caudill was charged with “second-degree assault, simple assault, criminal assault and disorderly conduct.” A second player, Antwaun Boyd, was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly “inciting the already hostile crowd.”

Another woman, Elizabeth Morris, was charged with “obstruction of government administration” for allegedly trying to prevent an officer from arresting Caudill.

In an unrelated coincidence, this was the last home basketball game in Daniel Webster College history. The college is being absorbed by Southern New Hampshire University after its for-profit parent company folded.