Curt Schilling Defended Milo Yiannopoulos On Twitter, Backtracked After Finding Out What Happened

“Alt-right” provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos finally hit a nerve. His comments defending sex with minors cost him his book deal, his speaking role at CPAC, and may cost him his position at Breitbart.

Unabashed knight of Conservative free speech Curt Schilling weighed in on Yiannopoulos’ behalf.

Let me see if I have this right. @lenadunham child molestor Woody Allen, sex with a minor, Roman Polanski, rapist, But Milo is the problem? — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 21, 2017

Then, Curt found out what actually happened, backtracked completely, and apologized.

UPDATE! I had NO idea of the video/audio of Milo's interview which he defends and hides the identity of pedophiles. There's no circumstance — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 21, 2017

In any setting ever where protection of a molester is appropriate and IMO legal? But I apologize if it appeared in any way I was 'defending" — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 21, 2017

that sort of commentary. I'll accept any and all abuse thrown my way for not thoroughly going through ALL the material before responding. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 21, 2017

This serves as a reminder for everyone to do your research before bloviating over the social media for your respective political side.