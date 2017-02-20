MLB USA Today Sports

Curt Schilling Defended Milo Yiannopoulos On Twitter, Backtracked After Finding Out What Happened

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Former ESPN Analyst Curt Schilling talks about his ESPN dismissal and politics during SiriusXM's Breitbart News Patriot Forum hosted by Stephen K. Bannon and co-host Alex Marlow at the SiriusXM Studio on April 27, 2016 in New York, New York.

Curt Schilling Defended Milo Yiannopoulos On Twitter, Backtracked After Finding Out What Happened

MLB

Curt Schilling Defended Milo Yiannopoulos On Twitter, Backtracked After Finding Out What Happened

“Alt-right” provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos finally hit a nerve. His comments defending sex with minors cost him his book deal, his speaking role at CPAC, and may cost him his position at Breitbart.

Unabashed knight of Conservative free speech Curt Schilling weighed in on Yiannopoulos’ behalf.

Then, Curt found out what actually happened, backtracked completely, and apologized.

This serves as a reminder for everyone to do your research before bloviating over the social media for your respective political side.

