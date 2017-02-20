Curt Schilling Defended Milo Yiannopoulos On Twitter, Backtracked After Finding Out What Happened
By: Ty Duffy | 52 minutes ago
“Alt-right” provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos finally hit a nerve. His comments defending sex with minors cost him his book deal, his speaking role at CPAC, and may cost him his position at Breitbart.
Unabashed knight of Conservative free speech Curt Schilling weighed in on Yiannopoulos’ behalf.
Then, Curt found out what actually happened, backtracked completely, and apologized.
This serves as a reminder for everyone to do your research before bloviating over the social media for your respective political side.
