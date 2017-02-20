Roundup: NBA Players Love Cheesecake Factory; Sequel to Love, Actually; & Is 28-0 Gonzaga a Fraud?

Anne de Paula, who is in the SI Swimsuit Issue … “Agents confiscate 13 pounds of horse genitals at airport” … did Donald Trump really finish at the top of his class at Wharton? … “Why Warren Buffett Has Dumped 90% of His Walmart Shares” … Love, Actually is getting a sequel, and Keira Knightley is in it, so I’m down … they’re now slinging drugs over the Mexico border? … “Samsung’s billionaire chief is now in a jail cell with a mattress on the floor and no shower” … people are bidding online for the Trump sign from the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City … “Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean” … better, alternative headline here: Donald Trump hates science … “Humans must become cyborgs to survive” … quite possibly the best read of all-time about dolphins … this isn’t a joke: ‘VietPong’ beer pong team name sparks outrage among Asian-American community at UPenn … Cosmo has to get clicks, so here’s a Rusty Trombone primer …

I explain why sports fans don’t care about the politics of athletes like LeBron and Tom Brady. I asked Doug Gottlieb if Gonzaga was a fraud. Plus, life advice: Whether or not it is acceptable to hit on women at the gym. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Really nice story about the PR boss of the Chargers for the last 38 years. He’s not going to LA with the team so he can stay in San Diego and care for his wife, who has been in a hospital for over a decade. [Union Tribune]

Totally missed the Magic vs Michael 1-on-1 game that never happened in the 1990s. Or, I just forgot about it. [Bleacher Report]

Interesting potential names for the NC State basketball opening – Tom Crean and Gregg Marshall top the wish list. [SI.com]

And here’s another read on just how desirable the NC State opening is. [News & Observer]

Best music story I’ve read in weeks: How Hot 97 made Jay-Z in the 90s. [Pitch Fork]

Anthony Davis overcame his fear of seafood. [WSJ]

Did you know NBA players love the Cheesecake Factory? [First We Feast]

Chandler Parsons, not exactly endearing himself to Memphis (yet?). [Commercial Appeal]

Here’s an argument that Terrell Owens just needs to wait his turn to get into the Hall of Fame. [Boston Herald]

Enjoyed this read on Caleb “Biggie” Swanigan, a kid who overcame a lot to become the front runner for Big 10 player of the year. [SI.com]

Former Detroit Lions cornerback can’t stay out of handcuffs. [KGW.com]

LeBron has done a nice job setting himself up for World Domination after he retires from the NBA. [ESPN]

Stephen Curry laid down to get out of the way during the All-Star game. Brilliant.

ESPN celebrity game could have used Kevin Hart, the funniest man in comedy today.