Japanese Pool Player Naoyuki Oi Gives the Greatest Interviews in English

Naoyuki Oi won a match over the weekend at the World Pool Masters in Gibraltar. After the match, he spoke with Sky Sports and gave one of the greatest English-language post-sporting event interviews of all time.

First, he allowed himself to introduce himself, then he congratulated himself. He followed that up by explaining the balls go in the holes and then said it would be no problem to win the whole tournament. According to this website, it looks like he ended up tied for 5th. You can watch his equally wonderful post-loss interview here.