Jarrett Allen Had The "Dunk Of The Year" Against West Virginia

Texas Longhorns freshman Jarrett Allen absolutely posterized a West Virginia player going sky-high for what the announcers termed the “dunk of the year.” That’s the sort of play that will get you going Top 10 in Jason McIntyre’s 2017 mock draft. Wow.
