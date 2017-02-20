Megan Calipari Defends Dad, Takes Shot At Colin Cowherd

Megan Calipari is Kentucky head coach John Calipari’s daughter, and she’s standing up for her pops. On Monday morning she took a shot at Colin Cowherd, who last week said Calipari’s Kentucky players underwhelm in the NBA. After Anthony Davis won the MVP of the 2017 NBA All-Star Game and DeMarcus Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, the young Ms. Calipari tweeted the following:

But some people are still underwhelmed https://t.co/13pQxJLWvU — Megan Calipari (@MeganteCalipari) February 20, 2017

Here’s what Cowherd said about Calipari’s Kentucky guys on Friday:

John Calipari’s Kentucky players have underwhelmed in the NBA pic.twitter.com/gAecYH8SQd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 17, 2017

I don’t fully agree with Cowherd here because Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns are for real and John Wall is a legit, perennial All-Star. That said, he does have a point that the majority of those Kentucky guys haven’t lived up to the enormous hype they entered the league with.