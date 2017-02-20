NCAAB USA Today Sports

Megan Calipari Defends Dad, Takes Shot At Colin Cowherd

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 14: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena on February 14, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Megan Calipari Defends Dad, Takes Shot At Colin Cowherd

NCAAB

Megan Calipari Defends Dad, Takes Shot At Colin Cowherd

Megan Calipari is Kentucky head coach John Calipari’s daughter, and she’s standing up for her pops. On Monday morning she took a shot at Colin Cowherd, who last week said Calipari’s Kentucky players underwhelm in the NBA. After Anthony Davis won the MVP of the 2017 NBA All-Star Game and DeMarcus Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, the young Ms. Calipari tweeted the following:

Here’s what Cowherd said about Calipari’s Kentucky guys on Friday:

I don’t fully agree with Cowherd here because Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns are for real and John Wall is a legit, perennial All-Star. That said, he does have a point that the majority of those Kentucky guys haven’t lived up to the enormous hype they entered the league with.

, , , , , , , , , NCAAB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home