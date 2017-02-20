Rory McIlroy Joined Donald Trump for a Round of Golf

Rory McIlroy played golf with Donald Trump over the weekend and according to No Laying Up, who is quickly becoming a leading McIlroy insider.
McIlroy told No Laying Up’s Chris Solomon, “He probably shot around 80. He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70’s!”
McIlroy, who hasn’t played since the BMW SA Open where he suffered a stress fracture in his rib in January, also confirmed that he is on pace to return at the WGC-Mexico Championship next week.
McIlroy, now ranked No. 3 in the world after Dustin Johnson jumped ahead of both he and Jason Day with his win at the Genesis Open, has now joined a list that includes, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els as PGA Tour players to have played golf with Trump.
UPDATE: Take it for what it’s worth.
The White House also issued the statement below:
Via ABC: On Sunday, Trump spent the morning at Trump International Golf Club, where the White House said he played a few holes of golf, but would not disclose with whom. The next day a photo emerged on social media that showed Trump with professional golfer Rory McIlroy. McIlroy told golf website nolayingup.com that he played 18 holes with Trump.
Asked if Trump played a full round with McIlroy, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “He intended to play a few holes and decided to play longer.”
