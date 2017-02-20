Rory McIlroy Joined Donald Trump for a Round of Golf

Rory McIlroy played golf with Donald Trump over the weekend and according to No Laying Up, who is quickly becoming a leading McIlroy insider.

McIlroy told No Laying Up’s Chris Solomon, “He probably shot around 80. He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70’s!”

Big battle today at Trump International with Clear CEO Garry Singer @McIlroyRory @PaulONeillYES @realDonaldTrump Drain the putt… pic.twitter.com/AZJqEVtlBT — ClearSports (@ClearSportsLLC) February 19, 2017

McIlroy, who hasn’t played since the BMW SA Open where he suffered a stress fracture in his rib in January, also confirmed that he is on pace to return at the WGC-Mexico Championship next week.

McIlroy, now ranked No. 3 in the world after Dustin Johnson jumped ahead of both he and Jason Day with his win at the Genesis Open, has now joined a list that includes, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els as PGA Tour players to have played golf with Trump.

UPDATE: Take it for what it’s worth.

This story says McIlroy played 18 holes w/ POTUS Sunday, directly contradicting what WH told reporters https://t.co/mojJjyUDki https://t.co/QEVUhJ2smR — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 20, 2017

The White House also issued the statement below: