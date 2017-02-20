USA Today Sports

Stetson Outfielder Runs Through Outfield Fence, Wild Inside-the-Park Grand Slam Ensues

Southern Illinois’ Jake Hand blasted a line-drive to the left-field wall during the Salukis’ victory over Stenson on Sunday. Hatters outfielder Austin Bogart got on his horse to chase it down and ended up running through the fence — presumably because someone forgot to lock it up. Hand was able to sprint around the bases for an inside-the-park home run during the chaos.

Bogart escaped injury. No word if the buildings and grounds people got chewed out for not making sure the fence’s latch was in place.

Home