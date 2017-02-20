Stetson Outfielder Runs Through Outfield Fence, Wild Inside-the-Park Grand Slam Ensues

How do you hit an inside-the-park grand slam? Stetson LF Austin Bogart literally runs through the wall. (He's OK). pic.twitter.com/t43zYOjLZB — Saluki Baseball (@SIU_Baseball) February 19, 2017

Southern Illinois’ Jake Hand blasted a line-drive to the left-field wall during the Salukis’ victory over Stenson on Sunday. Hatters outfielder Austin Bogart got on his horse to chase it down and ended up running through the fence — presumably because someone forgot to lock it up. Hand was able to sprint around the bases for an inside-the-park home run during the chaos.

Bogart escaped injury. No word if the buildings and grounds people got chewed out for not making sure the fence’s latch was in place.

