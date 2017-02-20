USA Today Sports

UFC Fighter Derrick Lewis Wasn't Hurt, He Just Needed to Poop

Derrick Lewis knocked out Travis Browne in the headlining bout of a UFC on FS1 card on Sunday night. It looked like Lewis was hurt early in the fight as he grabbed his midsection after taking a glancing kick, but Lewis insisted that he just had to go to the bathroom. First he explained what happened to Brian Stann.

@thebeastufc "Where's Ronda Rousey's fine ass at."

And he said that Browne liked to “put his hands on women,” a reference to accusations made by Browne’s ex. Then Lewis said, “Where’s Ronda Rousey’s fine ass at?” It was a pretty eventful post-fight interview. Later in the evening he spoke to the press again, reiterating that he had to go to the bathroom.

Lewis is 9-2 in the UFC since joining the organization a little less than 3 years ago. He’s won 6 straight and has climbed inside the heavyweight division’s top 10.

