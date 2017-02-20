UFC Fighter Derrick Lewis Wasn't Hurt, He Just Needed to Poop

Derrick Lewis knocked out Travis Browne in the headlining bout of a UFC on FS1 card on Sunday night. It looked like Lewis was hurt early in the fight as he grabbed his midsection after taking a glancing kick, but Lewis insisted that he just had to go to the bathroom. First he explained what happened to Brian Stann.

And he said that Browne liked to “put his hands on women,” a reference to accusations made by Browne’s ex. Then Lewis said, “Where’s Ronda Rousey’s fine ass at?” It was a pretty eventful post-fight interview. Later in the evening he spoke to the press again, reiterating that he had to go to the bathroom.

Lewis is 9-2 in the UFC since joining the organization a little less than 3 years ago. He’s won 6 straight and has climbed inside the heavyweight division’s top 10.