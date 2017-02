Jimmer Fredette scored 73 points in a Chinese Basketball Association game on Sunday. Jimmer made 25 of 49 field goal attempts including 10 of 18 from 3. He made 13 of 13 free throws and threw in 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for fun. Unfortunately, the Shanghai Sharks lost in double-overtime and dropped to 30-8 on the season.

He’s just too good for everywhere but the NBA. He’s China’s biggest star. This is what a free Jimmer looks like.