Vlade Divac Claims He Had A Better Deal For DeMarcus Cousins Two Days Ago

Vlade Divac traded his lone All-Star late Sunday night and on Monday he claimed he actually had a better deal on the table for DeMarcus Cousins a few days ago, but passed on it. Then he took a lesser offer from the New Orleans Pelicans and no one is really sure why. Here is general manager of the Sacramento Kings explaining it:

Here’s what he had to say when asked about possibly waiting for the trade deadline to try and drum up more value in exchange for Cousins:

“Most likely we would get less, because I had a better deal two days ago … Talk to those agents (and see) what they say. I don’t want to go into details, I don’t want to discuss about the process. It was a big process for us. This was the best time and the best offer we could get at this particular time.”

Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and disagree with Vlade there. He could have done way better than a few rotation players and two draft picks for Cousins.