Candice Wiggins Claims She Was Bullied in WNBA for Being Straight, Estimates 98% of League is Gay

Candice Wiggins, former WNBA player and a star at Stanford in college, was in San Diego to be inducted in the San Diego Hall of Champions’ Bretibard Hall of Fame on Tuesday. (She played in high school in La Jolla). She had some things to say about her time in the WNBA.

“I wanted to play two more seasons of WNBA, but the experience didn’t lend itself to my mental state,” Wiggins said. “It was a depressing state in the WNBA. It’s not watched. Our value is diminished. It can be quite hard. I didn’t like the culture inside the WNBA, and without revealing too much, it was toxic for me. … My spirit was being broken.”

She then went on to claim that culture was a result of the predominance of gay women in the league, and that she was bullied:

“Me being heterosexual and straight, and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge,” Wiggins said. “I would say 98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay women. It was a conformist type of place. There was a whole different set of rules they (the other players) could apply.

It’s highly doubtful that the league is 98% anything, because simple math would mean, in a league with just over 100 players, that she was one of only a couple of heterosexual players in the entire league. Wiggins says she is now looking to go into pro beach volleyball, which she describes as a “celebration of women and the female body as feminine, but strong and athletic.”