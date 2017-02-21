DeMarcus Cousins' Tearful Goodbye to Sacramento

DeMarcus Cousins was drafted by the Sacramento Kings nearly 7 years ago. Despite the mixed results on the court, he had always stayed out of trouble off the court – at least until Matt Barnes showed up. One error in friendship excepted, he’s been downright amazing for Sacramento (and other cities) off the court. Below is video from Cousins’ going-away party where he expresses his unending love for Sacramento. The addition of Cousins won’t necessarily improve the Pelicans, but it should improve New Orleans.

My friend got transferred to another city because of his job. He had some things to say. Rough to watch. pic.twitter.com/iBRyMf1UP7 — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017

Make no mistake, Boogie doesn’t discriminate against non-humans when it comes to his charitable work.