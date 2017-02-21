Freddie Roach Optimistic About Mayweather - McGregor Fight and Money

Freddie Roach, the famous boxing trainer, is now involved in the Manny Pacquiao Conor McGregor – FLoyd Mayweather rumors. Roach went on the MMA Hour on Monday where he revealed that Floyd Mayweather had spoken to him about the possibility of the fight happening. Via MMA Fighting:

“It looks like it’s gonna happen. Everything is pointing in the right direction. I think Conor will have his hands full with a boxer like Floyd. But he’s sellable, he’s making some noise.”

Roach said Mayweather came to his Wild Card gym in Hollywood about three months ago and asked him if McGregor had come in to see if Roach would train him in boxing. McGregor had not done that, but Mayweather told Roach that if he did, to accept him into the gym, Roach said.

“I am gonna fight him,” Roach said Mayweather told him. “And he we can all make a lot of money.”

So, at least from Mayweather’s perspective, the fight will happen at some point, Roach believes.

“According to Mayweather, yes,” Roach said. “He told me he would fight him. Everything is pointing in that direction right now. At one point, I didn’t think it was possible.”