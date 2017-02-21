Grayson Murray Took a Shot at Bryson DeChambeau for Withdrawing from the Genesis Open

Bryson DeChambeau’s unique approach to golf on the PGA Tour is already getting old.

The former NCAA and U.S. Amateur champion has the same length clubs, is attempting to putt side-saddle because he says once it’s perfected it will be like cheating, has used 3D technology while on the driving range before tournaments, and the putter he designed was ruled non-conforming by the USGA. His answers to questions at press conferences generally involve a lot of over analytical wordage that really isn’t necessary but makes him appear very smart. All of that is interesting, but when you combine it with the fact that in the 10 events he has entered this season he’s missed five cuts and has only one finish in the top 15 it feels over done.

Now DeChambeau is attracting even more attention, and it’s probably not the kind he would prefer.

DeChambeau, who was entered into the Genesis Open on a sponsor’s invite, withdrew from the event after only 28 holes. That rubbed at least one PGA Tour player, Grayson Murray, the wrong way.

Hey @PGATOUR there should be a rule if you get a sponsor invite and withdraw after 28 holes your not allowed any other invites rest of year — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) February 17, 2017

@MarshallBakken @PGATOUR they can do whatever they want! They are top 125 players. They aren't taking anyone's spot in the field. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) February 19, 2017

Murray’s tweet was retweeted by recent PGA Tour winner Hudson Swafford.

Murray missed the cut, but it’s clear his frustration directed towards DeChambeau comes from knowing that sponsor’s invites on the PGA Tour are quite precious. If you get one, you better take advantage of it and DeChambeau, who cited a hand injury as the reason for his withdrawal, not finishing the first two rounds was a wasted opportunity for someone else.

DeChambeau is obviously a good golfer, no one will deny that, but with all of the hype he’s had over the last two years his results have been quite disappointing.

