Houston Police Value Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey at $500,000

during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Tom Brady had his jersey stolen immediately after the Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons. The jersey has still not been found and Houston’s Major Offenders – Police Impersona/Swindle unit is investigating the case. TMZ has obtained a copy of the police report which clearly says the jersey’s value is $500,000. I imagine it would be tough to get half a million dollars for a very famous piece of stolen clothing, but still, good luck to this guy anyway.

