Houston Police Value Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey at $500,000

Tom Brady had his jersey stolen immediately after the Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons. The jersey has still not been found and Houston’s Major Offenders – Police Impersona/Swindle unit is investigating the case. TMZ has obtained a copy of the police report which clearly says the jersey’s value is $500,000. I imagine it would be tough to get half a million dollars for a very famous piece of stolen clothing, but still, good luck to this guy anyway.