Jim Larranaga is the Most Compelling Dancing Coach Since Frank Beamer

Miami outlasted Virginia in overtime on Monday night. It was a huge win for the Hurricanes’ NCAA Tournament CV and therefore was properly enjoyed. Coach Jim Larranaga took center stage in the triumphant locker room with a dance that can only be described as … dancing?

While these aren’t the finest moves ever captured, they are among the most compelling among the coaching profession. Larranaga looks like a CPA from Harrisburg cutting loose at an airport bar on the last night of a tax conference. The last display to make us feel this alive came courtesy of Frank Beamer.

