Jordan Rodgers Standing by Decision to Give Rose to Kirk Cousins over Cam Newton

Take everything you think you know about both Cam Newton and Kirk Cousins and throw it in the trash bin because SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers is about to usher you into a whole new realm of understanding. Brace yourselves.

"I'd rather have Kirk Cousins than Cam Newton." – @JRodgers11 pic.twitter.com/xkjJPy45h1 — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) February 21, 2017

Now, in the land of hot takes, the most warmest is king. One can’t fault Rodgers for dipping into his bag for one still radiating an astounding amount of heat. Several years of Cousins fanboy worship did little to prepare my eyes for the sizzling bit of contrarianism so I can only imagine how non MSU slappies must feel.

Rocked to the core, I assume.

Rodgers, to his credit, is sticking to his guns although some may bristle at his use of “mental capacity.”

I'll take comp % , leadership, and consistency over athletic potential every day. Comes down to mental capacity, cam/panthers run a cfb off https://t.co/pTLO6f23CD — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) February 21, 2017

Cousins led NFL in pass yds on deep throws + 2nd in TDs off deep throws (11)….so…lot of risk and reward in DC. Oh + comp % is never moot https://t.co/B56bchkwXm — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) February 21, 2017

Completely agree! Just because I'm choosing between the two doesn't mean I'm anointing one and condemning the other. https://t.co/v2f7LxGRxn — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) February 21, 2017

So, write this one down and let’s revisit a year from now — and five years from now. There’s a chance Rodgers is on the cutting edge of QB assessment here. If he’s proven right, he’ll be able to savor the sweet, sweet victory that only comes with going against the grain. If not, well, this Cousins-over-Newton stance is going to an easy punching bag for years to come.