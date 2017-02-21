Lakers Send Lou Williams To Rockets For Corey Brewer, First-Round Pick On Magic Johnson's First Day

Magic Johnson is not wasting time. On his first day as the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, Johnson made a big trade, shipping Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick.

The Rockets are sending Corey Brewer and a first-round pick to the Lakers for Lou Williams, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 22, 2017

Williams will fit in well with Houston’s up-tempo system. A Sixth Man of the Year Candidate this season, the 30-year-old guard is averaging 18.6 points and 3.2 assists per game. He’ll provide instant offense for the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Johnson moved the Lakers’ most tradeable asset in Williams and got a first-round pick in exchange for him. Given that the 2017 NBA Draft will be insanely deep, that’s exactly what Los Angeles wanted. Now we’ll see if he can somehow move Nick Young and get another pick.