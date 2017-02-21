Lance Stephenson Audaciously Attributes Famous Michael Jordan Quote to Himself

Now that we’re deep into the Meme Era, being called a plagiarist doesn’t have the gravity it once did. And it’s not like Lance Stephenson is attempting to make a living as an author of quotes perfect for bedroom posters of basketball stars.

But still. The audacity of this:

🙏🏿 true word by the 🐐Mj A post shared by Lance Stephenson (@stephensonlance) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

That’s not just a Michael Jordan quote. It is one of the best-known utterances of one of the most famous people of the 20th century, and to attribute it to oneself is tantamount to beginning your novel with, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” and hoping nobody would notice.

That’s pretty bad. But on the other hand, my father once gave me some good advice. He said, “Whenever you feel like criticizing someone, just remember that all the people in the world haven’t had the advantages that you’ve had.”