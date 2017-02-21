Magic Johnson Named Lakers President of Basketball Operations; Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss Are Out in LA

Magic Johnson has been named the President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. In related moves, Mitch Kupchak (general manager) and Jim Buss (executive VP of basketball ops) have been relieved of their duties. Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss announced the moves today in a press release. Magic has been back with the Lakers for a week now and he’s been very vocal about taking charge.

Amazingly, this all comes less than a year after the Lakers stripped Magic of an honorary VP title because he kept tweeting about how the Lakers should go get Kevin Durant. The Lakers couldn’t even get a meeting with Durant.

Lakers remove Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Magic Johnson from staff listings. pic.twitter.com/tmP6Iw9q5D — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 12, 2016

Coincidentally, the Lakers refused to give up Brandon Ingram over the weekend so that they could land DeMarcus Cousins. You have to wonder if that decision was a catalyst for the front office moves as you know Magic really thinks the Lakers need a star. Either way, the Lakers should be a lot of fun to watch (off the court) as we approach both the trade deadline and Magic’s first offseason in charge.

UPDATE: Looks like it was.

Going after DeMarcus Cousins was Jim & Mitch's last-ditch attempt to save their jobs, I'm told. Jim really wanted him, Mitch handled talks — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 21, 2017