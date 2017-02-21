Mark Zuckerberg and Nick Saban Met to Discuss Leadership and Whatnot

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg told the world he was not, as some had suspected, planning on running for president in 2020. Tuesday, however, the Facebook founder and CEO met with Nick Saban and asked him what sort of qualities it took to be a good leader.

Zuck explained via Facebook.

The Alabama coach on Tuesday characterized the meeting in similar terms. From AL.com:

“I just met with Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook guy,” Saban said, speaking at the 2016 Crime Stopper of the Year Luncheon held in Hoover. “He wanted to know about leadership, and what do you do to affect people.”

Alabama was the first stop on what Zuckerberg says will be a tour of all 50 states. Again. Zuck says he’s not trying to become the president, even though various media outlets keep encouraging him to think about it.