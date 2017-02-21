USA Today Sports

Matthew Berry talks Adrian Peterson and fantasy sleepers with The Schmo

Matthew Berry talks Adrian Peterson and fantasy sleepers with The Schmo

Miscellany

Matthew Berry talks Adrian Peterson and fantasy sleepers with The Schmo

The Schmo travels to Nashville and crashes the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Conference to chat from with Matthew Berry.

S/O to FNTSY Sports Network for filming.

, , , , , , , , , , , Miscellany

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home