Matthew Berry talks Adrian Peterson and fantasy sleepers with The Schmo

The Schmo travels to Nashville and crashes the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Conference to chat from with Matthew Berry.
S/O to FNTSY Sports Network for filming.
The Schmo travels to Nashville and crashes the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Conference to chat from with Matthew Berry.
S/O to FNTSY Sports Network for filming.
Sammy Sosa compared himself to Jesus when asked about performance-enhancing drug allegations.
Rob Pelinka could be the Lakers new general manager.
She will get knocked out after one season.
Reggie Miller blamed the lack of defense in the All-Star Game on Millennials, because of course he did. When we hear things like this, (…)
The 98% claim seems highly improbable.
Freddie Roach, the famous boxing trainer, is now involved in the Manny Pacquiao Conor McGregor – FLoyd Mayweather rumors. Roach went on (…)
Magic Johnson has been named the President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. In related moves, Mitch Kupchak (general (…)
Glamorous photo setting.
Comments