Missouri is giving Kentucky the business tonight (to the extent the 7-19 Tigers are capable of that). With the game tight at halftime, and the Missouri student section feeling punchy, Kentucky coach John Calipari’s halftime interview was nearly drowned out by the sound of fans telling him he sucks.

Best halftime interview of the season pic.twitter.com/KXuwMkU3TS — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) February 22, 2017

Kentucky led 31-30 at the half.