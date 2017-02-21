Muirfield Could Return to Open Rota if they Allow Women to Join, Olympic Venue May Be Moved if They Don't Follow Suit

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers voted against allowing women to become members at Muirfield, which was a part of the Open Championship rota, last year. Now the site could return to the rotation if their second vote on the issue is passed.

Via Golfweek: “I was very pleased that they were having a second vote,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers. “Muirfield is a wonderful golf course. It’s a great Open venue. I’m very pleased they are going through that process and we’ll wait and see the outcome of that result. “We would reconsider and make an announcement very quickly if that vote comes through positively.”

Slumbers removed the course from the rota almost immediately after the vote was passed because there was too much negative press surrounding the decision.

As I originally wrote in May of 2015, it is dumb to not allow women to join a golf club. Women who play golf love the game just as much as men and not allowing them to become members because they haven’t been allowed to do so for 272 years is stupid. It is not only sexist, but it’s turning down money, and there’s no reason to do that.

This also falls in line with what is happening in Japan, who is hosting the 2020 summer Olympics.

The Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama prefecture does not allow women to join but will be the home of both the men’s and women’s tournaments. IOC vice president John Coates issued a statement directed towards the club warning them to allow women to join or the IOC will move the event to a different venue.

Via ABC: “We made quite clear that there has to be gender equality,” Coates said in an interview at the Asian Winter Games in the northern city of Sapporo. “If they can’t achieve the gender equality then we have to get another course, but the organisers are very confident that they will.” “They either will or they won’t,” he said. “There’s plenty of time to move to another golf course if we have to.”

There are currently 214 women from Japan in the Rolex Rankings. Eight of them are ranked in the top 100 in the world and two; Ritsuko Ryu and Harukyo Nomura are ranked in the top 50.

Hopefully, the Kasumigaseki Country Club does the right thing and opens their doors to women.

