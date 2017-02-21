Agent Rob Pelinka Emerges As Top Candidate To Fill Lakers GM Vacancy

Rob Pelinka, one of the NBA’s biggest agents, has emerged as the top candidate to become the new general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.

The Lakers have had discussions with sports agent Rob Pelinka about becoming their new GM. I'm told this could happen in next few days. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 21, 2017

Nothing concrete, but I'm hearing strong indications Rob Pelinka, Kobe's longtime agent, will be the Lakers' next general manager. — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) February 21, 2017

Many agents said the Lakers were out of touch with what players wanted in pitch meetings. That likely wouldn't be the case with Rob Pelinka. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 21, 2017

Pelinka is the long-time agent of Kobe Bryant and also currently represents James Harden, Andre Iguodala and a number of other NBA players. He certainly knows the ins and outs of the league’s collective bargaining agreement and what players want to hear in pitch meetings with teams, but it would be an unorthodox decision to make him the Lakers general manager.

It’s clear Magic Johnson wants to completely revamp the way the Lakers do things and bringing in Pelinka is certainly an outside the box approach to running a franchise. While it’s not a done deal it appears as if Johnson has zeroed in on his guy.

What the Lakers do on the hiring front over the next few weeks will be fascinating. Guys like now-former GM Mitch Kupchak, Jim Buss and now-fired Vice President of Public Relations John Black, were all there seemingly forever. This is a complete wipe of the front office and a radical change in direction.