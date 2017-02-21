Ronda Rousey to Portray "Devon Penberthy" on NBC Show "Blindspot"

Ronda Rousey has found her next role. The UFC’s former biggest star ever will appear on the NBC show Blindspot. Via FOX Sports:

“Rousey will be playing DEVON PENBERTHY: a female prison inmate who grew up in a working class family from the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and is serving time for transporting weapons across state lines. She is a tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight and handle a weapon.”

DEVON PENBERTHY! Rousey’s MMA career may be over – Dana White thinks it is – but her acting career is officially back on. Devon Penberthy, a gun-smuggling working class inmate from the mountains of New Hampshire certainly sounds like a possibility for a Blindspot spin-off. I’m thinking the show’s name could be “Live Free or Devon Penberthy.” Surely then we can get that Road House remake back on Hollywood’s radar.