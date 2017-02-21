USA Today Sports

Ronda Rousey to Portray "Devon Penberthy" on NBC Show "Blindspot"

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 12: Mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey attends her #PerfectNever Campaign launch with Reebok Women on July 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Reebok)

MMA

Ronda Rousey has found her next role. The UFC’s former biggest star ever will appear on the NBC show Blindspot. Via FOX Sports:

“Rousey will be playing DEVON PENBERTHY: a female prison inmate who grew up in a working class family from the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and is serving time for transporting weapons across state lines. She is a tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight and handle a weapon.”

DEVON PENBERTHY! Rousey’s MMA career may be over – Dana White thinks it is – but her acting career is officially back on. Devon Penberthy, a gun-smuggling working class inmate from the mountains of New Hampshire certainly sounds like a possibility for a Blindspot spin-off. I’m thinking the show’s name could be “Live Free or Devon Penberthy.” Surely then we can get that Road House remake back on Hollywood’s radar.

Comments

