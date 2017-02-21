Sammy Sosa Compared Himself To Jesus While Denying He Did Steroids

Sammy Sosa crawled out of whatever hole he’s been hiding in to give an interview to former Chicago Cubs employee Chuck Wasserstrom. During the interview, Wasserstrom asked Sosa if it bothered him that people believe he used performance-enhancing drugs, and the 48-year-old former National League MVP gave the following response:

“Chuck, it’s like Jesus Christ when he came to Jerusalem. Everybody thought Jesus Christ was a witch — and he was our savior. So if they talk (trash) about Jesus Christ, what about me? Are you kidding me?”

Um, OK? Hey Sammy, why don’t you just sit down and stop talking for a while…sound good?

We all know Sosa was part of the great steroids wave of the 90s and early 2000s. Acting like he didn’t participate in that situation is ridiculous. Comparing himself to Jesus puts this on another level. Really Sammy? You’re a millionaire who took drugs to be good at a sport, you’re going to act like you’re so wildly persecuted because people actually believe that?

Maybe it’s best that Sosa hasn’t been around in a while. I’d be fine with him disappearing again for a few years.